Juja man kills wife, three kids then sets house ablaze

He died in the fire

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Juja Fire_Kiambu
What remained of the burnt house. Police suspect the man murdered his wife and the children before setting the house on fire. PHOTO: CITIZEN TV | TWITTER

A man has killed his wife and three children before committing suicide by setting their of fire in Waithithe, Kiambu county.

Neighbours said they heard screams from the house before they saw smoke billowing and on checking, they found the house locked from inside and no more sounds were heard.

Juja Fire_Kiambu
Neighbour gather outside the house. . /TWITTER

“We were forced to break in after we put off the fire. We were shocked to find the couple and their three children dead,” the Star quoted a neighbour.

READ:  Cop stabbed to death by drug peddlers in Murang'a

The bodies of the four were moved to the mortuary even as police launch investigations into what could have caused the quarrel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR