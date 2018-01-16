Juja man kills wife, three kids then sets house ablaze

A man has killed his wife and three children before committing suicide by setting their of fire in Waithithe, Kiambu county.

Neighbours said they heard screams from the house before they saw smoke billowing and on checking, they found the house locked from inside and no more sounds were heard.

“We were forced to break in after we put off the fire. We were shocked to find the couple and their three children dead,” the Star quoted a neighbour.

The bodies of the four were moved to the mortuary even as police launch investigations into what could have caused the quarrel.