Nuns steal over Sh 3million from Karen forex bureau

Two robbers disguised as nuns last Sunday raided a forex bureau in Karen, Nairobi, and stole money amounting to Sh3.5 million in various currencies.

According to a statement by the police, one of the robbers entered the premises and demanded cash from an attendant who handed the money in 15 different currencies before the robbers fled on a motorcycle.

Karen police boss Cunnigham Suiyanka believes the robber is a woman.

“We have arrested the attendant of the forex because we highly suspect that he may have colluded with them,” the Nation quoted Suiyanka who added that they were probing the incident.

A source privy to the investigations said the attendant told police that the suspect pretended to be a customer and wanted to change US dollars to shillings.

“He says the ‘nun’ sprayed on his face a substance that rendered him unconscious before making away with the money.

His story is, however, not adding up because the video we watched showed him voluntarily handing over the money without a struggle,” the unnamed officer said.

The CCTV footage which is now in the custody of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Karen, shows the ‘nun’ and another woman walking into the bureau.

The robbers press the button and the attendant opens the door before the thugs walk in and load money into bags.

Less than a minute later, the duo had accomplished their mission and walked out of the bureau with the money in the bags.

Two security guards who were manning the premises told police they were not aware a robbery was taking place inside since there was no commotion.