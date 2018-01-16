Miguna roughed up by Samboja’s supporters [VIDEO]

He was chased out of Voi court

There was drama outside the Voi Law Courts on Monday, January 15, after supporters of Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja almost lynched vocal lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna.

All hell broke loose after the self-declared National Resistance Movement General showed up at the entrance to the Courts after a petition against the governor was dismissed.

Justice Eric Ogolla had said in his ruling that the court did not have jurisdiction over the case explaining that it was the role of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ascertain if Samboja used fake academic papers to vie for the seat.

It was double reprieve for the former journalist who shifted allegiance from the National Super Alliance to Jubilee, as the judge ruled that he did not engage in electoral malpractice as had been claimed by the petitioners.

Drama unfolded when Mr Miguna was leaving the court with Samboja’s supporters jeering and hurling insults at him saying he was not wanted in the area.

Lucky for him security had been beefed because of the case and police kept the crowd from harming the politician who walked to his vehicle and left.

Samboja was elected on a Wiper Democratic Movement ticket but ditched the Nasa coalition the moment he won the seat.

Miguna on the other hand vied to be Nairobi Governorship as an Independent candidate but was thrashed by Jubilee’s Mike Sonko.

Watch this video courtesy of Daily Nation: