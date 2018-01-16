Sacked Nakumatt employees start their own supermarket

A team of senior former Nakumatt employees have come pooled resources to set up their retail store in Kisumu city.

Reports have it that Benson Olang’ and his friends were given the boot by the former retail giant after it closed several of it closed several branches across the country.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the ex Nakumatt employees turned business partners have set up Lemigo Holdings Superstore in Kisumu city where Nakumatt Mega Plaza used to be located.

Olang’ and his partners have reportedly worked for Nakumatt for about 20 years and had been toying with the idea of starting their own store but were held back by lack of finances.

But when Nakumatt shut its Kisumu branch, the team finally decided to turn their dream into reality with Mr. Olang’ noting that it was the right time to do it.

Nakumatt, once the biggest retail store in the country, has been been brought down by huge debts forcing it to close several branches across the region and in the process leaving hundreds without jobs.

The retailer has since lost its number one position to its rival Tuskys which is now followed by Naivas. Nakumatt is now the third biggest retailer in the country.

Nakumatt is always in the news for its empty shelves and being forcefully evicted from prime spaces over accumulated rent arrears.

The company is still hopeful as it puts measures in place to salvage the chain of supermarkets.