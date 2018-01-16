VIDEO: Khaligraph Jones & Timmy TDat – ‘Kasayole’

It’s only the first month of the year but it already feels old as artistes release hits after hits case in point Sauti Sol who dropped have international collab and the likes of King Kaka also treating their fans with bangers.

Well, two of Kenya’s biggest hip hop artistes are not being left behind as Khaligraph Jones joins efforts with Timmy TDat to release ‘Kasayole’.

The track that was released a fortnight ago is already receiving rave reviews online if the comments on YouTube are anything to go by.

At the time of going to press, ‘Kasayole’ video had already amassed 120,184 views on the video-sharing platform where it was also trending at number one.

Below read a sample of what guys are saying:

VDJ JONES: Wuuuuuuuuuwiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii hii itafanya tusahau njaa-nuary..imeweza si siri.

Morris Wafasa: Rumours has it that timmy & khaligraph are being searched by N.E.E.M.A for releasing a banger….🔥🔥🔥.

ABEDNEGO WANYAMA: Kali Sanaaaaaaaa… PAPA JONES, OG wapi likes za Kasabun 👑👑😁😁😁.. Moto Sana ita grandpa wazime moto.

Charles Orwa: Khaligraph x Tdat collabo is more international than Sauti Sol x Tiwa Savage whack. What a shame! Joluo joraha kweli.

Peter Oyugi: This song is dope, haki Timmy you always rock.

KENYAN MAESTRO: @shetta waambie watanzania 2018 is east african music pia wao wachangamke venye tumeanza ni kubayaaaaa.

Enock Bett Majesty: I played this hit with high volume, my neighbours called the police, The police arrested them.

Michael Mutuma: Timmy is on a roll simply the Kenyan best at the moment.

Dalmas Ayaro: Best Kenyan collabo 2018..Waiting for the UK guys reaction,na wasituletee ujinga this time round juu tutaboycote.

Oscar Scai: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

King Shapper: Waaah…!!! 😭😭U guys gonaa kill nah mie eardrum na new year hit🎧🎧..wonderfull energy in the industry,♨♨u be the kenyan music industry kings…noma mazee.✔✔.i see you advice us to love homeground..lol,,🌷🌷so inspitational..wish u guys well inah ua wok..🎸🎸

Watch ‘Kasayole’ by Khaligraph Jones X Timmy TDat below: