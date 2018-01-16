Eric Omondi erects billboard to welcome hot fiancee [PHOTO]

She has been away for months

They say being a Luo comes with its own responsibilities including setting the bar high.. very high.. in all the things that one does.

That was evidenced by comedian Eric Omondi on Monday, January 15 after he decided to do what not many men can do.

Mr funny man caused quite the buzz online on the said evening after according his half-Italian fiancee a heavyweight welcome as she returned to Kenya from her motherland.

Considering an average man would only take their better halves out for a drink or two, and maybe buy her flowers but carry the bouquet as if it is some sort of contraband, Mr Omondi made sure his would be memorable.

So after Chantal Grazioli landed at the JKIA, the comedian was there to receive him with waiting kisses a cameras glared and off they left for..

Anyways, shortly after the airport shenanigans, the surprise of the day awaited, Eric had hired a billboard on the expensive JKIA stretch just to show her how he missed her and to show how he valued her return.

Photos of Eric Omondi’s billboard specially dedicated to Chantal went viral on social media with many men lashing out at him for raising the bar too high.