Comedian MCA Tricky shares his life story, reveals he is now a six-figure brand

He came, he saw, he conquered.. I’m talking about popular comedian MCA Tricky. The first part of his name stands for Member of Chokora Assembly.. and he dresses the part.

Born Paul Kimani Njoroge in 1993 and the youngest in a family of three sons, the former street urchin has managed to rise through the comedy ranks and is now considered one of the best in the industry.

“My persona revolves around portraying the life and stories of Nairobi street boys. I put a funny twist to my street experience to entertain and educate my fans on what it really feels like to be out on the streets.” he told SDE in an interview.

He was born Makindu, Mombasa into a very poor family and attended Ikungu Primary School in the coastal county but was forced to cut short his education at Class Eight back in 2004 for lack of secondary school fees.

It is at that point that idleness, brokeness and frustrations brought him to Nairobi where he says life became even harder than where he came from. Aged only 12 and too young to get a job, MCA Tricky says he was forced to join crime in order to survive. Glue-sniffing was the order of the day.

“I started working as an errand boy ferrying vegetables among other goodies to and from Gikomba market. That was the moment I came face to face with some of the meanest and angry people in Nairobi.

With time the innocent boy from Makindu gradually became someone else. I sniffed glue, smoke bang and got involved in crimes such as pick-pocketing and mugging. I did all these to survive.” He said.

He says that after living on the edge for sometime, he decided to forge a different path for himself and joined the Barikiwa Set Book Group which helped him nurture his talent as a comedian. The group later convinced him to try his luck on Churchill Show and as they say the rest is history.

MCS Tricky says he survives on comedy alone noting that his brand fetches him six figures per performance.