Fireworks as blogger Nyakundi is attacked by Lilian Muli and Betty Kyallo

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has been in the news lately for his pro-boy child crusades, in a world where the girl child (read slay queen) has grabbed all the attention.

Well, hawk the eyed one man army recently walked into a feminine ambush after throwing shots at popular Citizen TV presenter Lilian Muli for hosting a female only panel on social media ills and benefits.

Terming the show as feminist, Cyprian (is Nyakundi) ranted that those who were watching it were ‘sexually starved’ and were better off spending their time reading a book or better still his posts.

“Muli is hosting a social media forum on TV and the only panellists on her show are women, who she claims have taken over the Internet, yet nobody has ever heard of them.

“My n***a’s, those of you who are sexually-starved and only watch ****** to see her diab, get over that sh*t. It’s 2018, this b***h is approaching 40.

“You can’t be drooling over her a*s for 10 years.“Boycott watching feminist BS! Find something better to do like read book or read Nyakundi’s posts. Not subscribing to feminazi ideology,” he wrote.

Shots fired!

The social media post awoke the tigress in the presenter who fired back with a whole 1,000-word essay that also thanked Mr Nyakundi for the free publicity.

“For all you idle, bored hating types who feed off negative vibe you spew about others in your shady closed platforms you don’t even know the people you talk about and you never will!

“You’ve only seen them on magazines or Tv or heard them on Radio and you claim you know them. You are a fan in denial. Work on your insecurities first it takes a very emotionally unstable person to spread hateful lies.

“But then again there is no publicity that is bad publicity…y’all just mad at yourselves…For real though get Help; brands pay to get advertised you on the other hand are so philanthropic you advertise them free of Charge; so you make the brand popular and where does that leave you?” the journalist fired back.

Her friend from another station, Betty Kyallo, stood up for her fellow girl child calling the Nyakundi’s of this world childish.

“Love it babe. That’s the truth. Kwanza juzi they were discussing how dark my armpit it is.

I was like my armpit is subject for a discussion. They even have a problem with my imperfections that I don’t worry about. I love it. As they were Love. Waendelee,” Betty gave her two cents.