Orengo on claims that Raila swearing-in has split NASA

Siaya County Senator James Orengo has come out to rubbish claims that National Super Alliance principals have disagreeing on the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga.

Speaking about the coalition’s closed-door meeting on Monday, January 15, Orengo who represented Nasa during the petition that challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 win, noted the co-principals had agreed to work together towards a common goal.

“The parties within Nasa had agreed to work together and continue to pursue their interests as a team,” Orengo said.

The Senator also faulted the Jubilee party leadership for not taking the calls for dialogue seriously even after the Opposition leaders agreed to a round table with them.

“Jubilee is using dialogue as an end game. We are not using dialogue as an end game. We have serious issue which must be resolved and we are not begging Jubilee,” Orengo was quoted as saying.

As repeatedly reported by Zipo.co.ke, Nasa wants to use dialogue to discuss electoral justice insisting it won the August 8 poll while the Jubilee Party maintains electioneering was over and that any talks should be centred around development.

Mr Orengo went on to assure its supporters that the oath-taking ceremony to install Raila Odinga as the people’s president and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy was still on adding that it was not illegal or treasonous as had been claimed by the State through the Attorney General Githu Muigai.

According to Orengo, Nasa leaders are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, January 17, to discuss more on the inauguration plans.

Reports have been rife that some key members in Nasa had developed cold feet about the controversial event and that Raila himself was having second thoughts.