Drama as Nairobi MCAs eject pilot from plane

He later leaves without the country reps

Reports have emerged how fifteen Nairobi MCAs were on the night of Monday, January 15, detained following a misunderstanding with the management of budget airline Fly540.

The county reps who were scheduled to fly to Mombasa for an investors’ meeting were involved in an argument with the crew after one of them turned at the airport late.

The plane which was scheduled to depart at 7pm, developed a technical fault on one of the propellers and was being fixed although all those aboard had been cleared to depart.

Drama however unfolded after Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi arrived at the airport late and was not allowed to board.

A source said the pilot complained and ordered that Mugadi should not be allowed to board as it was against the policy to board late.

The pilot reportedly said that the only reason Mugadi caught up with the plane was because of the mechanical hitch.

A commotion ensued as the other MCAs complained and forced the pilot out of the plane to which he complied and all the MCAs followed him saying they had been harassed.

Ms Mugadi noted that an argument ensued when her fellow MCAs came to inquire and introduce themselves.

“I arrived late and went to customer care to inquire about the flight and while waiting for a response, the other MCAS came to check on me since they knew I was unwell,” said Mugadi as quoted in the Star.

She said her colleagues got angry because they were getting late for their meeting with foreign investors even as the pilot boarded the plane and flew to the coastal city leaving the MCAs behind.

The MCAs were detained for a few hours but were later released. They were forced to reschedule their flight to Tuesday and arrived in Mombasa at around 4pm.