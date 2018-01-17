Nyenze’s wife humiliates Nyiva’s son in Kitui primaries

Wiper party held its nominations for Kitui West MP that had two aspirants associated with two big names in Ukambani politics locking horns.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Edith Nyenze, the widow of former area MP Francis Nyenze took the victory home and is now one step closer to succeeding her late husband.

According to the tally from 65 polling stations as announced by constituency returning officer Francis Kivindu, Ms Nyenze got 13,388 votes while her main rival Kitili Maluki managed a paltry 2,663 votes.

The results were announced at Maendeleo Multipurpose Hall at Matinyani market at about 11 pm on Tuesday. “Thirty one per cent of the 52,000 registered voters took part,” Kivindu said as quoted in the Star.

The Kitui West seat was left vacant following the death of Mr Nyenze, a defender of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the Nasa wars in the run up to the August 8, 2017 presidential race.

Nyenze died on December 6, 2017 while receiving treated for coronary cancer at the Nairobi Hospital, weeks after taking the oath of office attached to an oxygen tank. He was 60.

Talks for Edith to succeed Mr Nyenze started during his burial at Kyondoni village in Kauwi ward following a public proposal by Kitui County Governor and Ukambani political powerhouse Charity Ngilu.

Maluki is the son of Nyiva Mwendwa, a former cabinet minister during the Moi era. Both his father, the late Kitili Mwendwa, and his mother once served as Kitui West MPs.