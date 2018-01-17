Jubilee MP declines KSh 2million awarded by court in failed petition

Says his focus now is to unite the divided electorate

Malava Member of Parliament, Moses Malulu, has declined a Sh2 million award by the Kitale High court following the withdrawal of a petition challenging his election.

The cash was awarded by Justice Janet Mulwa as cost of the petition but Malulu surprised many by declining it saying his focus was now to unite his constituents after a divisive electioneering.

A voter by the name Gilphine Omwenga had moved to court to challenge Malulu’s victory but changed his mind on November 12, 2017 when he applied to withdraw the petition, noting he could not sustain it.

Mr Omwenga cited the courts decision to expunge witnesses’ affidavits, saying it left the case without evidence.

The court awarded both the MP and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission with Sh2 million each to be paid by the petitioner.

“I have considered the application by the petitioner to withdraw the petition. The elections rules have been complied with and I’m satisfied that the petitioner has followed the process of withdrawing her petition,” Justice Mulwa said.

Mulwa directed that the Speaker of the National Assembly be served with a certificate of determination of the petition.

Malulu was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket and becomes the second MP in the party from Western Kenya to survive a petition after one challenging the election Mumias East’s Ben Washiali suffered a similar fate.

Washiali’s election had been challenged by his rival David Wamatsi (ANC) but the petition was truck out.