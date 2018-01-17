Big win for Hon Jaguar as court declines Mbogo’s request for vote scrutiny

The High Court has dismissed an application for scrutiny of votes in a petition filed by Steve Mbogo, the former ODM candidate for Starehe in the August 8 parliamentary race.

The businessman turned politician is challenging the election of his rival Charles Njagua better known as Jaguar.

In the ruling, Justice Fred Ochieng said it appeared Mbogo asked for scrutiny in the hope that he would get information from the exercise which he would then use in his petition.

“Scrutiny must never be a process through which a party can obtain new or further evidence. I find no merit in the application for scrutiny,” Ochieng said adding that Mbogo did not make a case for the availing of polling station diaries.

According to the judge, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cannot be faulted for not making available all the polling station diaries. “I also find no reason to warrant an order compelling the IEBC to make available all the polling stations’ diaries, which it had not already provided,” he said.

Mbogo had filed for a scrutiny of all votes cast in his favour during the August 8 General Election.

The politician hoped the court would issue orders compelling the electoral body to supply him with the original Forms 35A, 35B and 35C. He wanted printed copies of the registered voters in all polling stations and polling day diaries and access to the KIEMS kits.

According to Mr Mbogo, there were three sets of results, different from those in Form 35B and the online portal.