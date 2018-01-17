Nairobians told to prepare for dry taps as dams run low

Water rationing in the capital looms as the reservoirs holding the city’s supplies continue to drop steeply.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company now has its hopes pegged on the April long rains with acting MD Nahashon Muguna saying on Tuesday, January 16 that Thika dam’s storage stood at 34 million cubic metres which is 49 per cent of its full capacity.

“Today, we are supplying the city with 505,000 cubic metres of water a day, against a demand of 760,000 cubic metres a day,” Muguna said as quoted in the Star.

He went on to add that the water supplied to the city was lower than the demand forcing them to ration water through the equitable distribution programme in order to ensure every customer gets water.

“Through this programme we have ensured the city central business area, all hospitals, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and major security installations receive water 24/7,” Mr Muguna said.

Thika dam carries 70,000,000 cubic metres of water at full storage level of 2,041 metres above sea level and a depth average of 65m. The dam produces 430,000 cubic metres of water a day, which is about 84 per cent of water supply to Nairobi residents.

The acting MD said that with the equitable distribution programme, the water supply to Nairobians was stable and asked residents to contact his office should anyone not receive the commodity.

He added that the NCWSC wants to continue producing the same volume of water until the onset of the April long rains.

The city depends on supply from five water sources under the facilitation of the Athi Water Services Board.

Sasumua dam supplies 52,800 cubic metres per day, Kikuyu Springs supplies ( 4,000 cubic metres), Ruiru dam ( 22,800 cubic metres), Ngethu Water Works ( 379,200 cubic metres) and the Thika Dam’s 91,200 cubic metres. Already, works on the Northern Water Collector Tunnel project in Murang’a are ongoing.