You are not in DP Ruto’s league, Miguna Miguna told

A Jubilee leader recently came to the defence of Deputy President William Ruto after vocal politician Miguna Miguna attacked him.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot blasted the former Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful after he spoke ill of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s number two’s political career.

The self-proclaimed NRM General alluded that Ruto was politically dead, alleging that the Jubilee Party will dump him.

Miguna was speaking during a show on a local television station, on Tuesday, January 12, in which the panel was discussing a newspaper cartoon that showed Uhuru dumping a bound DP Ruto in a cement hole using a giant earth mover.

speculation is high that the DP had fallen out with his boss over the recent naming of cabinet secretaries.

“This cartoon shows Uhuru putting his deputy in some kind of shackle and dumping him. That is what is happening in Jubilee. William Ruto is politically dead, being dumped. Ruto is not tactical and tactful or a strategic genius compared to Tom Mboya and his colonial era colleagues. If these people did not survive the Mount Kenya machinery, of course this man (Ruto) is dead on arrival,” Miguna noted.

But Cheruiyot was not having any of that, he told Miguna that he was in no position nor capacity to advise the DP.

“On more important issues, I heard him claim that the deputy president is politically dead. I want to remind Miguna Miguna that he has no capacity whatsoever to advise William Ruto. Ruto is not in your class. Compared to him, you are a political novice,

“He is a master at his game. He is where he is courtesy of his own decisions and calculations. For you to claim you have any capabilities to tell him to turn left or right, you are over imagining your capabilities,” said Cheruiyot.

Miguna defended himself saying he was not trying to advise DP Ruto.

Not long ago, the DP blocked Miguna from accessing his (Ruto’s) social media accounts for abusing him and his family.

“I don’t allow negative people on my timeline. When I find people who consistently cross the line, I block them,” Ruto said in a televised interview.