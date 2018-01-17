Diamond’s mum begs Zari Hassan not to leave her son

Enough is enough..

Fresh reports have emerged that Ugandan socialite cum businesswoman Zari Hassan has had enough of his superstar husband Diamond Platnumz. That she is ditching the philandering singer and for good this time around.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, the ‘Zilipendwa’ hitmaker is having another affair, this time with socialite Tunda Sebastian.

It will be remembered that when Diamond was busted after siring a child with Zari’s nemesis, TZ socialite Hamisa Mobetto, he defended himself saying he is free to marry as many wives as he pleases. He later deleted the tweet.

Just days after a Kenyan beauty called out the crooner for hitting on her via social media, when he was in Nairobi for a pool party, speculations are rife that he could be cheating again.

Instagram user Wolper Stylish warned Zari that her husband was being “stolen”.

“Tunda anapika na kupakua mdale. Wewe endelea kunyonyesha Nillan huko.” The post seen by Zipo.co.ke read.

To which Zari responded asking her whether she wanted her (Zari) to hold the dick (she used eggplant emoji) for her (Tunda).

“Stupid. Ulitaka nimbebe (d)?” she posed.

Now, Diamond’s mum has come out to defend her son’s ways and is asking Zari to be patient with him.

She said:

“Nilokuzoeeaa Zari mtunza vyangu visiri mwenye kunisitiri fundi mitambooo kinga yangu ya mwilii isolipa biliii kuchoma changu simtaki kafirii 😷😷😷 📌📌🔨🔨..”

FYI, Zari has blocked Diamond on all her social media platforms.

Below read what fans think about the drama!

mouachie: Diamond is just confused… ..a man who plays with other women’s heart is any woman’s enemy… But sisi wanawake twasikia kweli? Hays wacha waendelee na drama zao…we are grabbing more popcorns!

anniemneney: Kuachana nae sio suluhisho. Apige moyo konde amwache ahangaike akichoka atatulia. Afanye mambo yake tuuu. Na hata hivyo wake wa 4 wa halali wakitimia ataacha.

dellly_star: Wanajua kumwinjoy bi mkubwa, uzuri atamsamehe tu yetu macho.Ila Chibu Ni wakuchapa fimbo aeleweki yeye angeweka Mambo yake sawa anampenda Nani bill hivyo atapata pressure bure na mwisho mziki utakuwa kaputi shida washauri wake wote hawamsaidii.

charlesere: Zarina Hasan anatakiwa ajiongeze sasa la sivyo atakufa amesimama. Aachane na huyu mtoto afanye yake sasa is too much jaman.

maji_ya_mtungi: Sasa si unajuwa hatujamaliza shida zetu kwa mama ntilie. Ni lazima diamond ajifanye kama anajali coz keshamjuwa she is stupid. Atamsameh tu hata azae na wanawake 100.

ummi_badi: Yaani wamemjua kabisa kuwa wakimkosea ni kumpost Ig na kumuweka profile pic ya whatsApp kweli wajinga ndio waliwao.