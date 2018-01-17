Tension as NMG prepares to sack more TV and newspaper staff

Another tough year looms large for media personalities amid reports that the Nation Media Group will relieve more of its staff in 2018.

The reorganisation at the giant media house will see some journalists getting the boot like their colleagues in 2016.

In a statement by Nation which was seen by Zipo.co.ke, the media company reminded the employees and stakeholders that “over the recent past, we embarked on a strategic journey of transforming the Group into a modern Twenty First Century digital content company. We have made critical strides such as converging our newsroom, launched new innovative products, developed new revenue streams while ensuring we secure our current print and broadcasting businesses.”

Adding;

“In this regard, the implementation of the strategy will continue to involve the reorganisation of our operations across the group. Regrettably this will result in a reduction of our workforce. This exercise will be carried out with due respect to our employees and within the kenyan laws. We will strive to provide all the necessary support to help them manage through this transition. We wish to reassure our stakeholders that we continue to be committed to delivering value in line with their expectations.”

NMG is owner of known brands including the Nation newspaper, its Swahili sister Taifa Leo, The EastAfrican which covers regional news, the Daily Monitor in Uganda, Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers in Tanzania and a range of online platforms.

NTV Kenya, NTV, Spark television stations as well as KFM and Dernbe radios in Uganda complete the rich profile. It also used to run Nation FM in Kenya but dropped the curtains on that a few months ago.

Below is the statement: