Size 8: Singer says husband DJ Mo is her hero

If a list of Kenyan power couples was to be drafted, then Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo would have to be at the top of the pile.

The two, both powerful forces in the gospel entertainment scene, live a very public life, there relationship is up for scrutiny on social media where they are always inspiring young peeps.

The lady of the house especially, always hops online to appreciate her better half, like she did recently when she came out to speak about her celebrity hubby DJ Mo in the sweetest way ever.

In the Instagram post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the singer shares how much sacrifice her man has made on behalf of her, especially career wise.

She wrote:

“Morning to you all taking this oppurtunity to just thank my husband @djmokenya for being such a great support to me. Helping me with my personal life my ministry and our baby. What can I say swity am just blessed beyond measure to have you I pray I will never take you for granted. Sometimes you see me out there shinning for Jesus you don’t know my husband pays the price takes the sacrife for me, a true leader he is. He is truely being what the bible says Husbands love your wives give yourself as a sacrife for them as Jesus did for the church. Love you swity 😍😍😍😍…….God thank you for my husband……

There you have it. Now go work on yours..