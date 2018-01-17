Vera Sidika introduces her mzungu boyfriend [PHOTOS]

The internet is a happy place today after popular Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, who has been holidaying in Los Angeles, California since 2017, took to social media to flaunt her new boyfriend.

Happy because the last time people read about Ms Sidika and boyfriend, it was all about tears as she had broken up with her Nigerian bae Yommy Johnson whom she accused of physically assaulting her.

Well, bye Yommy, hi (we’ll insert his name here when it’s out), the new handsome (and white) dude in her life.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Vera had a very publicised nasty break up with her now ex who she accused of leaking her nude pictures online to get back at her for ending their relationship.

There was more drama when the socialite was allegedly attacked by thugs as she left a club in Lagos and pointed an accusing finger at him saying the thugs had been sent by the ex to beat her up.

She said on social media that she was saved by officers from Lagos state police.

Vera made headlines a few weeks ago when she posted pictures taking off her birth controls saying that she has met a man who she wants to have a baby with.

So the question is, could this be the guy? Well, we’ll let you know when we do.