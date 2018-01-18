Raila vows to form government, even from exile

National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga says he will form a parallel government after the controversial swearing-in planned for January 30 even if it is based outside the country.

This he said even as a dozen Nasa MPs said they will push all their colleagues in the coalition to back the oath by swearing affidavits declaring they will only recognise Mr Odinga as president.

In an interview with Voice of America, the former presidential candidate said his oath of office will be based on the results of the August 8, 2017 election, which he insists he won.

According to Raila, he will form and run a cabinet even if it will be from exile.

“This is no joke. An illegitimate government is in office, and the one that the people actually wanted to be there is outside. On January 30, we will end this. We will be sworn in with the August 8 results that shows we won,” the Nation quoted the former Prime Minister.

He went on to add that governments have been formed and run from abroad an that Nasa might also follow the same path.

“We can even be a government in exile, one that works from outside. It has happened in other countries. What we are saying is that Kenyans can no longer allow an illegitimate government not elected by the people to rule them. We will work like a government, we will form a Cabinet and we will work as a government,” Mr Odinga said in Swahili during the interview.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the State through the Attorney General warned the players in the Opposition that whoever organises or takes part in the treasonous inauguration will be charged with treason whose penalty is death.

When approached for comment about he interview though, the AG said, “I will listen to it and come back to you.”

Nasa plans to swear in Raila as the people’s president and co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy amid claims that the Opposition leaders are deeply divided on the matter.