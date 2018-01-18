Uhuru Kenyatta summons rebellious Jubilee MPs

President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned four Members of Parliament who have defied the Jubilee Party’s directive to step down from committees of Parliament they were elected to head.

The four; Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben), David Bowen (Marakwet) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen), have defied a directive by Deputy President William Ruto to relinquish the seats they had won without the party’s blessings.

The were elected chairmen of the Labour and Social Welfare, Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, and Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committees respectively, knocking out Jubilee party’s preferred nominees.

It is said Ruto held separate meetings with the four and later convened a meeting at his Weston Hotel with other Rift Valley MPs where he demanded that the four step down. The MPs however, reportedly told him off openly and stood their ground.

Zipo.co.ke has established that apart from the four, the President who is the leader of the ruling party has also summoned all the 50-plus Jubilee MPs in the four committees to a meeting at State House from 8am today.

It is believed the President and his deputy will instruct the committee members who elected the four to pass votes of no-confidence resolutions in the four chairmen, to remove them.

Ruto sent the summons to all Jubilee members in the four committees on Wednesday, January 17 via text messages.

“Mheshimiwa, This is to invite you for a consultative meeting with the Party leader tomorrow (Thursday) 18th Jan 2018 at 8.30am at State House Nairobi. Please be prompt,” reads the text.

Later on in the afternoon, Ruto sent another message asking MPs to confirm their attendance.

“Mheshimiwa please confirm availability for the meeting at State House Nairobi Tomorrow (Friday) at 8.30am,” his second text message said.

When contacted by the Star, the four chairmen said they would not make it to the meeting because they had various commitments that could not be cancelled.