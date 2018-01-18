Drama as court summons IG Boinnet

A High Court judge has summoned Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet who has failed to arrest the Defence PS over payment of a an ex KDF commandant.

Justice George Odunga gave the orders after at least two warrants of arrest against PS Peter Kaberia were issued and the IG was told to execute them. They are yet to be honoured.

“Following failure of the PS to appear in court and explain why the ministry has no paid former Kenya Defence Forces commandant a sum of Sh 5.3million, I summon the IG to come and explain why the warrant of November 14, 2017 has not been executed,” Odunga said in the summon seen by Zipo.co.ke.

This even as the defence lawyer told the court that he didn’t know of any proceedings that gave right to the notice of motion.

The applicant, former KDF commandant Silvanus Otieno, told Odunga through his lawyer that he had written severally to the IG and the Defence ministry and copied it to the DOD raising the issue.

Through affidavits, Mr Otieno said he filed a suit in 2009 citing wrongful termination from his post as a commanding officer in the Armed Forces Ordinance Depot. High Court judge Linnet Ndolo heard the suit and awarded him Sh5 million in July 2014.

He went on to add that there was also a taxation ruling of costs on Sh335,550 on November 21, 2014.

“The respondent has failed to honour the debt hence the instant judicial review proceedings and he has not demonstrated any legal reasons why they have not honoured the decree,” the affidavit reads.

Back in February, 2017, Kaberia filed a replying affidavit saying he was informed by the Attorney General that Otieno had moved to court seeking orders to have him committed to civil jail for alleged disobedience of orders issued by the court on June 2015.

According to Kaberia, he is the accounting officer in the Ministry of Defence but he did not owe Otieno any sum of money.

“I am aware any liability or expenditure incurred against the government can only be defrayed from money provided for by Parliament,” the PS noted.