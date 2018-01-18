Juja family killer said he had been abducted

The killer wiped out his family earlier in the week

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Patrick Nderitu and his wife Rosemary Kanini with their first-born son in an earlier photo. PHOTO: MARY WAMBUI/NATION MEDIA GROUP

The man suspected of killing his wife and three children in Juja, Kiambu County had cut off communication with family and friends for four days and claimed he had been kidnapped.

Speaking at her home on Wednesday, January 17 in Karembu village, Nyeri County, Ms Cecilia Karuiru, the kilers mother, told journalist how the family were worried by the unfolding events in Patrick Nderitu’s home.

Cecilia Karuiru
Ms Cecilia Karuiru during an interview at her home in Karembu village in Nyeri County on January 16, 2018. Her son Patrick Nderitu Karuiru is suspected to have killed his wife and three children before burning himself in Juja, Kiambu County. PHOTO: GRACE GITAU/NATION MEDIA GROUP

The bereaving mother revealed that on the day Nderitu killed his wife and children, she was preparing to travel to Nairobi to meet him but received the shocking news that he had died alongside his family.

READ:  You are not in DP Ruto's league, Miguna Miguna told

Confused and heart-broken, she still travelled but this time to the City Mortuary where the bodies had been taken.

For four days before the tragedy that shook the nation, Ms Karuiru said the couple’s phones had been switched off.

She narrated how his son’s wife had called to check on her but when she (Ms Karuiru) tried to call back the same evening, the couple’s phones were off. More calls on Friday and Saturday did not go through.

READ:  Nuns steal over Sh 3million from Karen forex bureau

Karuiru then sent her youngest son to visit the family and check on them but he reported the family was not at home.

On Sunday, she received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as his son’s neighbour. The caller informed her that her son had been kidnapped but had escaped and was fine.

READ:  Nairobians told to prepare for dry taps as dams run low

Later in the evening, she received a call from the same number but her son was on the line this time around. Nderitu insisted that they meet at his home in Juja the next day (Tuesday) in the morning, since they could not talk over the phone because the information was sensitive.

But at 7am on Tuesday, as she prepared to travel, she received a call informing her of the tragedy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR