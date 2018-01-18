Juja family killer said he had been abducted

The killer wiped out his family earlier in the week

The man suspected of killing his wife and three children in Juja, Kiambu County had cut off communication with family and friends for four days and claimed he had been kidnapped.

Speaking at her home on Wednesday, January 17 in Karembu village, Nyeri County, Ms Cecilia Karuiru, the kilers mother, told journalist how the family were worried by the unfolding events in Patrick Nderitu’s home.

The bereaving mother revealed that on the day Nderitu killed his wife and children, she was preparing to travel to Nairobi to meet him but received the shocking news that he had died alongside his family.

Confused and heart-broken, she still travelled but this time to the City Mortuary where the bodies had been taken.

For four days before the tragedy that shook the nation, Ms Karuiru said the couple’s phones had been switched off.

She narrated how his son’s wife had called to check on her but when she (Ms Karuiru) tried to call back the same evening, the couple’s phones were off. More calls on Friday and Saturday did not go through.

Karuiru then sent her youngest son to visit the family and check on them but he reported the family was not at home.

On Sunday, she received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as his son’s neighbour. The caller informed her that her son had been kidnapped but had escaped and was fine.

Later in the evening, she received a call from the same number but her son was on the line this time around. Nderitu insisted that they meet at his home in Juja the next day (Tuesday) in the morning, since they could not talk over the phone because the information was sensitive.

But at 7am on Tuesday, as she prepared to travel, she received a call informing her of the tragedy.