Inside the declaration NASA MPs signed in support Raila swearing in

On Wednesday, January 17, National Super Alliance MPs signed an affidavit to back the swearing-in of its principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy, respectively.

The Nasa-affiliated legislators signed the declaration to show allegiance to the coalition’s course with less than two weeks to the controversial oath-taking planned for January 30th.

This amid declaration by some Opposition MPs that they recognised only Uhuru Kenyatta as president even as their leaders insist he is in office illegitimately.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Nasa MPs from Gusii land came out to back Uhuru’s presidency.

During the unveiling of the declaration, Kiminini MP and Deputy Minority Whip Chris Wamalwa hinted that Nasa will take disciplinary action against rebellious colleagues.

Below read the clauses that make the declaration the Nasa MPs signed:

1. They are democratically elected leaders and representatives of the people and as such competent to swear the affidavit.

2. They are aware that the general election for various national and county positions were held in Kenya on August 8, 2017.

3.That the August 8, 2017 presidential election was not free, fair, transparent, verifiable and credible as required by the constitution of Kenya.

4. The irregularities and illegalities in the 2017 presidential election led to the Supreme Court of Kenya to nullify the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

5. That the IEBC remains in contempt of the Supreme Court orders to give access to its servers which had accurate, actual and correct to NASA presidential candidate and his running mate.

6. That had the IEBC complied with the Supreme Court orders, and given access to the serves, the results would have shown that the winner of the presidential election was Raila Odinga who obtained 8,634,761 votes.

7. That the Supreme Court nullified the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as president-elect a serious violation of the law and the Constitution of Kenya.

8. That the repeat presidential election on October 26, 2017 were nullity because they were conducted by an electoral body in contempt of the Supreme Court order which have not been complied with.

The election were not conducted in strict adheres compliance with the Constitution off Kenya and applicable laws. The elections were not held in 27 out of 290 constituencies in Kenya.

9. That Article 1 (1) of the constitution states that all sovereign powers belong to the people of Kenya which power shall be exercised only in accordance with the constitution.

10. That Article 1 (2) of the constitution vests the power the people of Kenya to exercise the their sovereign power either directly or through their democratically elected representatives.

11. That the people of Kenya in exercise of their sovereign power have constituted the People’s Assemblies n the Republic of Kenya to manage their affairs pursuant to the constitution.

12. That the People’s Assemblies recognise and affirm Raila Odinga as the People’s President of the Republic of Kenya.

13. That they recognise Raila Odinga as the People’s President of the Republic of Kenya having been duly elected by the people of Kenya.

14. That they have read and understand the relevant provisions of the constitution and affirm their support and recognition of Raila Odinga as the People’s President of the republic of Kenya.