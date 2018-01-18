Panic as child’s coffin is dumped in Kakamega school

Police in Kakamega County have nabbed two people suspected to be involved in witchcraft after a coffin containing the decomposing body of a baby girl was dumped in the compound of a local primary school.

There was panic in Munanga Primary School in Kakamega North Sub-County on Tuesday, January 16, after students found the coffin abandoned behind one of the classrooms.

According to Kabras North Sub-County Commissioner Tom Nyatete, the suspects had claimed they were invited to conduct prayers and exorcise ghosts that have been haunting pupils.

There was disruption of normal school activities after parents stormed the school demanding to be told how the coffin had found its way into the compound.

Police arrived in time and restored calm after angry parents threatened to lynch the suspects even as Mr Nyatete said police were looking for more suspects linked to the incident.

“We have made good progress in our investigations and expect to arrest more suspects for questioning,” the Nation quoted him.

Parents at the learning institution told reporters that unknown people have been entering the school compound at night and defecating in the classrooms.

The county boss assured residents that security will be beefed up in the school to ensure normal learning progresses smoothly.