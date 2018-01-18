Kwale man flees after killing wife

Residents say the two were working together the previous day

Police in Kwale County are hunting for a man believed to have killed his wife in Maendeleo Village, Kinango Sub-County.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Onesmus Mutuku Kilonzo cut his wife on the head on the night of Tuesday, January 16.

According to Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo, the killer fled and left behind a blood-stained panga.

The county boss said early investigations revealed the killing was linked to a domestic feud but he did not elaborate further.

“We have established that the deceased was fatally cut on the head by the husband with a panga on Tuesday night following a domestic quarrel over a phone,” he noted.

Noting the incident occurred at around 1am, Mr Ngumo said they have launched a search for the suspect and appealed to locals to help in his arrest.

“The police have mounted a search for the assailant who fled leaving behind the weapons used to kill his wife,” the Nation quoted him.

A resident who sought anonymity said they were shocked by the incident because the couple were seen working together a day before the heinous act.

“We knew of the incident on Wednesday late in the afternoon after a neighbour saw two children seated outside their house while the door was locked and asked them why they had not gone to school only to report that their mother had been killed by the father,” the daily quoted the source.