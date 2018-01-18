Roselyn Akombe promoted by UN after ditching IEBC

She quit just days to the October 26 repeat poll

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe has been promoted to a senior position at the UN barely months after fleeing the country citing death threats.

Akombe was a Political Advisor at the global body and will now be Chief of Policy Planning and Guidance at the United Nations.

The promotion comes at a time when Kenya is pushing for her dismissal at UN over a series of allegations following the controversial 2017 presidential elections.

According to Salim Lone, a former director of News and Media Division at UN, Ms Akombe will serve at the United Nation’s Department of Political Affairs.

“This post’s many responsibilities include preparing conflict-prevention measures in conflict ridden regions,” Lone noted via a Thursday Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke.

Lone who is curresntly Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s advisor, went on to add that her new position requires working not only with governments but civil society and other groups who are vital to restoring or ensuring peace.

“The level Roselyn is now at is a senior one with significant input into formulating overall UN strategies and policies, all the more so since she is working in the political arena,” Mr Lone noted.

Akombe called it quits a week to the October 26 elections saying the repeat poll cannot be credible as they are being organised by a very split commission.

In an interview that followed her resignation, Akombe told BBC in New York that she and her brother had received death threats. Her brother also fled Kenya.