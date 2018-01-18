According to Lilian Muli, this artiste is the best performer in Kenya

Popular Citizen TV presenter, Lilian Muli, has come out to kill the January boredom with a list of the best performers in the country.

Well, it’s a one man list actually, where the sassy TV presenter reveals that a controversial gospel singer is the only artiste worth his salt when it comes to live shows.

I’m reminded that Ms Muli, a free soul that loves going out, so much that even marriage and a baby didn’t get in between, used to love Diamond Platnumz, but now seems to have had a change of mind and is back home.

According to her, it is the talented but controversial Kenyan gospel artiste, Willy Paul, that now tickles her fancy.

We agree that Mr ‘Temped’ aka Willy Paul Msafi has no match and if you have any doubts you can ask one Kevin Kioko aka Bahati.

Willy Pozze was in 2017 recognised by Google as having the most popular music video in Kenya. Two of his work; ‘I Do’ and ‘Jigi Jigi’ made the list.

Willy Paul has no doubt raised the bar when it comes to live performances, something that gets his fans always anticipating his next shows.