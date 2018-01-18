According to Lilian Muli, this artiste is the best performer in Kenya

Gospel singer takes the crown

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Lilian Muli
Citizen TV's Lilian Muli. PHOTO: TUKO

Popular Citizen TV presenter, Lilian Muli, has come out to kill the January boredom with a list of the best performers in the country.

Well, it’s a one man list actually, where the sassy TV presenter reveals that a controversial gospel singer is the only artiste worth his salt when it comes to live shows.

READ:  Diamond Platnumz's son is all grown.. speaks better English than him [VIDEO]
Willy Paul
Willy Paul. He’s also a sharp dresser. /INSTAGRAM

I’m reminded that Ms Muli, a free soul that loves going out, so much that even marriage and a baby didn’t get in between, used to love Diamond Platnumz, but now seems to have had a change of mind and is back home.

According to her, it is the talented but controversial Kenyan gospel artiste, Willy Paul, that now tickles her fancy.

READ:  Fireworks as blogger Nyakundi is attacked by Lilian Muli and Betty Kyallo
willy paul_Lilian Muli
Caption: “With @willy.paul.msafi for real you get my vote as Kenya’s best performer on stage. Have you seen this guy in concert? #flashback.” /INSTAGRAM

We agree that Mr ‘Temped’ aka Willy Paul Msafi has no match and if you have any doubts you can ask one Kevin Kioko aka Bahati.

Willy Pozze was in 2017 recognised by Google as having the most popular music video in Kenya. Two of his work; ‘I Do’ and ‘Jigi Jigi’ made the list.

READ:  Eric Omondi erects billboard to welcome hot fiancee [PHOTO]

Willy Paul has no doubt raised the bar when it comes to live performances, something that gets his fans always anticipating his next shows.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR