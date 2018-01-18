Diamond Platnumz busted with his concubine’s younger sister?

Another rumour about popular Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz recently hit the blogosphere, one that alleged that he was allegedly caught pants down with his new clande; Tunda Sebastian’s smaller sister at his Madale home.

The crooner whose appetite for beautiful socialites is not a secret, has come out to kill the rumours that were started by his critics.

Tanzanian gossip site on Wednesday, January 17, reported that the singer had invited Tunda’s baby sister to his matrimonial home, where they playing games including some whose playground was the bedroom.

Also starring in the new drama is his protege Harmonize who allegedly chauffeured the two sinners to his (Diamond’s) house in Madale.

Well, unlike other allegations which he refrains from commenting and which turn out to be true later, the singer came out just as the rumour was starting to spread like bush fire which makes us believe that contrary to what the Tanzanian media wrote, the star did not invite Tunda’s sis at his crib for a night of debauchery.

Diamond Platnumz came out to clear his name via a social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke in which he mocked his haters. He accompanied the message with a photo [see below] of himself just to explain whatever that he wanted to.

”Eti Diamond Madale KaNg’ung’aniwa…. Mxiiiew!” Diamond wrote on Instagram:

It has since been revealed that indeed Tunda’s baby sister was at Diamond’s place but not for him but one of his dancers. The shorty is dating the guy.