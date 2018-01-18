Diamond Platnumz’s son is all grown.. speaks better English than him [VIDEO]

I bet by now you know Diamond is an old man (in the African sense), having found himself a wifey (is she still?) and two three kids completing the picture albeit one with a mpango wa kando.

The Tanzanian star and his beautiful Ugandan socialite wife, Zari Hassan have two children, an older daughter and a son who is barely a year old.

And if you’ve been following the superstar singer, an internationally known hitmaker, then you must be aware that English is not one of his talents.

Diamond is known to massacre the beautiful language at will especially during interviews and on social media.

Not once has the ‘Zilipendwa’ star posted stuff that left his fans scratching their head wondering how such a gifted singer from a former British colony can have so little grasp of queen’s language.

Well, it seems the kids’ mother, Zari, whose English is obviously better than her husband’s, doesn’t want them to embarrass themselves in future and is therefore slowly defying the Tanzanian gravity in as far as Tiffah and Nillan are concerned.

Hear the latter utter a few English words.