Anita Nderu quits Capital FM

Fast-climbing media girl, Anita Nderu, has quit her position at Capital FM where he had presenting duties.

Her exit from Kenya’s oldest FM station was made public via a sarcastic announcement about an “Eviction Party” at the Chris Kirubi-owned station.

Ms Nderu then confirmed to her fans that indeed she was having a career change noting that she would attending the farewell bash.

Reports however have it that while the sassy presenter will be ditching her presenting job at Capital FM, she will not completely ditch the station but would work with the team on other roles.

Her announcement follows a similar one by her now former colleague, Amina Abdi, who resigned from her show Hits not Homework to focus on her new TV gig.

Amina quit her two jobs, one with K24 and the Capital FM one after she was picked to replace NTV the Trend’s former host Larry Madowo who started Sidebar at the station.