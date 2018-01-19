Uhuru directs MPs to sack Jubilee rebels

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken matters into his own hands as he attempts to quell growing rebellion within his Jubilee Party.

He has ordered members of four National Assembly committees to remove the chairmen they elected against his wishes.

The MPs who went against the party’s interests include Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), who heads the Labour committee, Silas Tiren (Moiben), the chairman of Agriculture, Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Environment and Natural Resources, and James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Broadcasting and Library.

The president gave the orders during a meeting convened at State House with the MPs in the four committees.

The four renegades have been at loggerheads with Jubilee Party leadership since going against the President’s wishes and manoeuvring their way to head the said committees.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mr Keter and Mr Tiren vowed to stay put, insisting they were legally elected as chairmen, further complicating matters for the ruling party.

Mr Keter, a known rival of Deputy President William Ruto who sponsored a candidate against him but failed, and was re-elected despite opposing Jubilee during his first term, said his colleagues had become puppets of the Executive and were destroying the independence of the Legislature.