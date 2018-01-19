Ex Nigerian President Obasanjo in the country for Uhuru-Raila dialogue

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo jetted into the country on the night of Wednesday, January 17, to broker a deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa head Raila Odinga.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Obasanjo met Raila – a friend of his for more than two decades, and other Nasa principals, and tried to talk them out of the swearing-in ceremony planned for January 30.

It remains unclear however, whether the former head of state will meet President Kenyatta who has already ruled out any political talks with the Opposition.

This even as Nasa insists it will swear in Raila and his former running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as people’s president and deputy, respectively, unless Jubilee accepts meaningful dialogue on electoral justice.

Uhuru on the other has said he would only hold discuss development and that Raila should wait for 2022 to talk to DP William Ruto whom he has already tipped as his successor.

Media reports have it that Obasanjo’s visit is part of a behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to resolve the current political stalemate.

“American Ambassador Robert Godec has been involved in this initiative together with other diplomats. Once they realised that NASA was not interested in abandoning its swearing-in plans, they decided to find a well-respected African leader who could speak to both sides,” the Star quoted a diplomat source.

Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya Sheidu Momoh confirmed that indeed Obasanjo was in the country but was quick to add that he was not on a bilateral mission.

“Yes, I’m aware that our former President is in the country. What I can tell you is that he is not on bilateral duty,” Mr Momoh told the daily.

Foreign Affairs PS Monica Juma said she did not know Obasanjo was in Kenya. “I’m not aware,” she was quoted as saying.

Sources within the presidency said they were aware of Obasanjo’s engagements but would not confirm or deny that President Kenyatta has met him or was planning to do so.