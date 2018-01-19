NASA tacticians intervene after principals’ talk over Raila swearing-in stalled

The National Super Alliance leaders will meet on Friday, January 19 in Machakos County in a final attempt to convince Raila Odinga’s co-principals to back his planned swearing-in as the people’s president.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that while the coalition’s experts recently laughed off reports of divisions over the oath plan, sources have revealed that talks between the four principals on Monday and Tuesday whose aim was to have them reach an agreement on the contentious matter, ended in a stalemate.

The team will meet to discuss the matter afresh during today’s meeting at Maanzoni Lodge. After the meeting, all roads will lead to Machakos where the county’s people’s assembly will be launched.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, some financiers and a few hardliners in Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement are pushing for his swearing in set for January 30 despite the consequences.

Among the issues that have driven core leaders in Nasa to develop cold feet include looming violent confrontations with police, the charges Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka could face, and how the international community will react after the inauguration.

It is also said the Nasa leadership does not want Mr Odinga to take the planned oath in a private residence like what Uganda opposition leader Kizza Besigye and his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) did in May 2016, since such action would them a laughing stock especially by the Jubilee Party side.