Reprieve as court allows PSV night travel

The High Court has suspended, albeit temporarily, the ban on night travel imposed after rising cases of PSV accidents in 2017.

Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita on Thursday, January 18, stopped the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service from effecting the night travel ban which led to an outcry by travellers.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this case, the court is pleased to suspend NTSA and the police service’s undated as well as unsigned joint press statement which suspended night travel for all long distance Public Service Vehicles from December 31, 2017,” the judge noted.

Justice Mwita issued the order after activist Okiya Omtatah sued NTSA, the National Police Service and the Attorney General.

According to Mr Omtatah, the ban has greatly affected travelling using public means as well as business people that depend on the trade.

The activist faulted NTSA and the National Police Service for rushing to ban the night travel, a move he described as a kneejerk reaction to the menace of road carnage on Kenyan roads.

He also faulted the government for failing to take any measures to cushion PSV operators and other affected businesses from losses incurred as a result of the ban.

The transport and safety agency issued the press statement on December 31, 2017 following a fatal accident at Migaa, along the Nakuru-Eldoret High way in which more than 30 people lost their lives.