Marsabit MPs bash Uhuru for nominating corrupt ex governor to Cabinet

A section of political leaders in Marsabit County have faulted the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to pick former governor Ukur Yattani for a cabinet position.

According to the leaders some of whom are Members of Parliament and MCAs, the former county boss is not eligible for nomination because of the numerous pending corruption cases against him.

It will be remembered that the President recently named the CSs he was going to retain while also nominating two leaders to his new Cabinet including Mr Yattani and former DPP Keriako Tobiko.

The decision has however not gone down well with the Marsabit leaders who have issued an ultimatum to him.

In a press statement perused by Zip.co.ke, the leaders opposed Yattani’s nomination noting he has integrity issues as he has been featured in a number of corruption cases.

“On behalf of the People of Marsabit and on our own behalf, we the leadership of Marsabit County oppose the nomination of Amb Ukur Yattani, as a new Cabinet Secretary in the Jubilee Government.” the statement read in part.

“It is also worthwhile to remind the Kenyan nation that Amb Ukur has constantly featured in the corruption-related lists of shame. He is currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for abuse of office, involvement in corrupt deals and mega scandals and misappropriation of public funds.” The leaders added.

They also threatened to escalate the issue to the Parliamentary Vetting and Appointment Committee in order to block Yattani’s nomination.

“We want to state here and now that we are categorically opposed to the Ukur’s nomination and his possible appointment to the Cabinet position. We are ready to take any legal actions available to us to ensure that this untrusted nominee should not be appointed to benefit in the name of Marsabit County and the region,” they said.

The leaders have come up with an alternative list of leaders from the region for Uhuru choose from.