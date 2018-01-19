NASA invites Jubilee leaders to Raila swearing-in meeting

Ndii says is the best platform to discuss the current political stalemate

The Opposition has invited the Jubilee leadership and its supporters to its People’s Assembly meetings.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, January 18 during a briefing on the planned Raila Odinga swearing-in ceremony slated for later this month, the National Super Alliance chief strategist, David Ndii, noted the Jubilee was welcome to the gatherings to discuss the current political stalemate as opposed to boardroom meetings.

“If the Jubilee leadership sees the need for the country to interrogate its systems and institutions through a national conversation, then it’s welcomed to join our people’s assembly process,” Ndii said.

The controversial economist went ahead and said that Nasa was not interested in boardroom deals or power-sharing with Jubilee because such deals never work in the best interest of the people.

“We have had boardroom deals before, but they never delivered for the people. We would not be here if the boardroom meetings we had in 2007-2008 delivered for the people,” he said.

Dr Ndii noted the current People’s Assembly forums provide the best platform for an open and all-inclusive political dialogue.

“In the peoples assemblies, we deliberate on how to remake this nation so that it works for all of us. For this to happen, we must agree on how to share power and exercise it responsibly, how to share opportunities equitably, and above all how to co-exist peacefully as distinct communities,” Ndii explained.

Nasa holds its next People’s Assembly forum in Machakos County amid reports that its principals are deeply divided on the January 30th oath-taking.