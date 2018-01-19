NASA invites Jubilee leaders to Raila swearing-in meeting

Ndii says is the best platform to discuss the current political stalemate

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
David Ndii_Okoa
NASA strategist David Ndii at Okoa Kenya offices on January 18, 2018. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

The Opposition has invited the Jubilee leadership and its supporters to its People’s Assembly meetings.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, January 18 during a briefing on the planned Raila Odinga swearing-in ceremony slated for later this month, the National Super Alliance chief strategist, David Ndii, noted the Jubilee was welcome to the gatherings to discuss the current political stalemate as opposed to boardroom meetings.

READ:  Raila vows to form government, run it from abroad
Uhuru Kenyatta_Bomas_William Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates with Deputy President William Ruto after they were announced winners of the August 8, 2017 presidential election. The duo has ruled out any political dialogue with the Opposition. PHOTO: REUTERS

“If the Jubilee leadership sees the need for the country to interrogate its systems and institutions through a national conversation, then it’s welcomed to join our people’s assembly process,” Ndii said.

The controversial economist went ahead and said that Nasa was not interested in boardroom deals or power-sharing with Jubilee because such deals never work in the best interest of the people.

READ:  ODM MP injured as rival storms burial

“We have had boardroom deals before, but they never delivered for the people. We would not be here if the boardroom meetings we had in 2007-2008 delivered for the people,” he said.

Dr Ndii noted the current People’s Assembly forums provide the best platform for an open and all-inclusive political dialogue.

“In the peoples assemblies, we deliberate on how to remake this nation so that it works for all of us. For this to happen, we must agree on how to share power and exercise it responsibly, how to share opportunities equitably, and above all how to co-exist peacefully as distinct communities,” Ndii explained.

READ:  Raila wants Trump to apologise for calling Kenya a shithole country

Nasa holds its next People’s Assembly forum in Machakos County amid reports that its principals are deeply divided on the January 30th oath-taking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR