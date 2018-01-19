One dead after matatu driver forcibly kisses a passenger in Ikolomani

A person died on the spot while three others are recuperating in hospital after a matatu they were travelling in rammed into a culvert before rolling several times.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the accident that happened at Shikuyu along the Sigalagala–Butere highway in Ikolomani sub-county, happened after the driver lost concentration.

According to a witnesses, the driver of the seven-seater matatu lost control of the vehicle before hitting the culvert.

“The matatu rammed into the culvert and rolled three times. A woman who was at the co-driver’s seat died instantly while the driver was unconscious. We rushed to the scene and rescued them from the wreckage,” Standard Digital quoted Jacob Ilolo, a village elder.

Mr Iloli claimed that the driver was drunk with Caroline Musanga, another witness adding she was breastfeeding her baby when the matatu rammed the culvert.

“I heard a loud bang and when I came out of the house to see what was happening, I saw the matatu flying in the air before landing in my compound. I thank God the kids were not outside as they would have been injured,” the mother said.

Another survivor of the crash, Moses Makhanu, said the driver was caressing the woman in the passenger seat next to him.

He said the driver almost lost control of the matatu at Sigalagala National Polytechnic when he tried to forcibly kiss the woman, but managed to stay on the car.

Makhamu said they cautioned him against reckless driving at which point the driver insulted them and even threatened to throw them out of the vehicle.

“The driver appeared drunk. You could hear him telling the lady how he loves her and wanted to marry her. When the vehicle got to the accident scene, he attempted to kiss the woman by force,” he claimed.

Western traffic police boss Geoffrey Njogu confirmed the incident saying the body of the deceased was taken to Kakamega County Referral Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The police boss noted the driver sustained serious head injuries and is currently recuperating.