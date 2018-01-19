Octopizzo invites dead parents to the Grammys

He becomes the first Kenyan hip hop artiste to receive invite to music's biggest night

Kenyan rapper Octopizzo has made history by getting invited to the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The rap star will be attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony to be held on January the 28th, at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

In an emotional social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Octo, as he is known by fans, revealed that he wishes his deceased parents were still around so that they accompany him to the Grammys saying he will wear a t-shirt with his parent’s photo to the even and hopes they will be in attendance.

“Wish Mum & Paps were here so that I take them with me to the Grammys. 1st Kenyan Hiphop artist probably 1st East African to be invited to the Grammys. I’m wearing this T shirt to the Grammys in hope that mum & Dad will be in attendance. #iDidItForYouMama They’ll never look down on us again! More details tomorrow 🙏🏾 (it’s not a drill) 🛑RNP🛑 link on Bio #fromKatwekera2Grammys #selfmade #ididitAlone #fashion #grammys #2018 #love #grind #music #nuafrika #king #8 🛑🤴🏾🛑,” he wrote.

The ‘Ivi Ivo’ emcee will join a host of other international stars who will be attending the award gala.

This year’s nominees list has Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and others.