DK Kwenye Beat now admits his weight is pulling him down

Gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat, or David Kilonzo as he is popularly known, has finally opened up about his weight.

The ‘Furi Furi’ hitmaker noted that his piling kilos have been a concern among his supporters and friends.

The singer admitted that he is fat and said he is doing what it takes to shed some of it and have a desirable posture.

According to the singer cum producer, people have been fat-shaming him but others have been genuine about their criticism, advising him to lose some weight.

“I am not comfortable with my weight and most annoying question people keep on asking me is, why are you fat? Most of the people who ask me this are not genuine. However, some are concerned about my health. I have started my weight loss programme, which entails a healthy meal plan and a workout plan,” the singer said as quoted by SDE.

The singer has been notably absent from the scene but recently made a comeback with a new track entitled ‘Kijana Wa Kayola‘, in which he shares with his fans a bit of his past life.

DK Kwenye Beat rose from a lowly boy in Kayole to a nationally known musician.