Njambi Koikai updates fans about her health

Reggae girl Njambi Koikai, a popular media personality known to many as Faya Mama for her love of the genre or Jahmby, is ailing, no thanks to a condition called endometriosis which has made her undergo a series of surgeries.
According to a post she wrote recently, she is at pain every month during menstruation because the lining of her uterus grows in her lungs but when it’s time to menstruate, it has nowhere to exit.
Jambi is awaiting specialised surgery in the US and had been fundraising for the trip that will cost KShs 10million.
She recently narrated her painful ordeal with the rare ailment that causes her lungs to collapse during her periods.
She wrote:
I’ve spent all morning talking with my mother. I’ve cried. I’ve wailed for our women.
You see I’ve undergone 10 surgeries and 3 specialised ones to go. So after i leave the theatre, i cannot walk. Therefore i use a bedpan for a few days. If i need to pee i have to call a nurse. If i need to sh&* i have to call a nurse. The nurse comes with this metal pan that is placed under my ass and i have to be lifted to fit on it lest i mess my bed. I’m stitched up and tubes ran from my right side to a plastic drainer. After a few days I’m always advised to get out of bed and walk. Well if i need to go the toilet after I’ve started walking, i need to call the nurse so we can detach the bottle and i carry it to the toilet. Now remember I’m stitched up. The pain is immense, bedsores have also formed on my back because i sleep facing up. I have no support because i need to gain strength. The walk from my bed to the toilet is the longest. Never mind that i can’t bend once I’m there. I’m still holding on to my drainer bottler because if i let it go, it will mess up my lungs. It’s draining water, blood and air from my lungs for the next 5days.
All this was caused by periods and the condition I’ve been battling known as thoracic endometriosis.
My mother just shared what she went through when she gave birth to us. The stitches. The cuts. The pain. The agony. And she was a single mother.
Then we think about Kenyatta National Hospital. Women who’ve undergone CS and given birth naturally have it worse than me. They undergo worse pain than what I’ve described. Then to think they’re in dangers eye of RAPISTS. And don’t look aside and say those women are not you. You could easily end up at KENYATTA NATIONAL HOSPITAL. Our women need our support. They need our voices.
Imagine having to wake up at 3am to breastfeed your child while your stitched up and you can’t take the lift. Imagine going up and down the stairs in stitches. Imagine the pain. Heck when your vagina is ripped and stitched up, you can’t even pee. You can’t even squat.
Yoh American women said Times Up.
It’s about damn time we also said TIME IS DAMN UP.”