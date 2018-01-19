Njambi Koikai updates fans about her health

Reggae girl Njambi Koikai, a popular media personality known to many as Faya Mama for her love of the genre or Jahmby, is ailing, no thanks to a condition called endometriosis which has made her undergo a series of surgeries.

According to a post she wrote recently, she is at pain every month during menstruation because the lining of her uterus grows in her lungs but when it’s time to menstruate, it has nowhere to exit.

Jambi is awaiting specialised surgery in the US and had been fundraising for the trip that will cost KShs 10million.

She recently narrated her painful ordeal with the rare ailment that causes her lungs to collapse during her periods.

She wrote: