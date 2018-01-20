If it’s death, let it be.. Raila Odinga on treasonous oath

The National Super Alliance chief, Raila Odinga, has vowed to to take oath of office as people’s president in a swearing-in ceremony set for Tuesday, January 30th.

Addressing supporters at the Machakos Bus Park during the official unveiling of the Lower Eastern Region People’s Assembly Meeting on Friday, January 19, the ex Prime Minister noted it was all systems go, that he was ready to pay the price of treason which is death.

He was responding to a warning by Government spokesman Erick Kiraithe who had said the planned Raila Odinga swearing-in was against the law, echoing Attorney General Githu Muigai’s statements.

The State maintains that organisers of the planned swearing-in ceremony as well as Mr Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka who are to take the oath, will be arrested and charged with treason.

In a press statement on Thursday, January 18, Mr Kiraithe told the Opposition to shelve its swearing-in plans as it was treasonous.

According to the spokesman, Kenya elected its president in the October 26 poll adding Uhuu Kenyatta is in office legitimately so it would be against the law for any other person to claim the position.

Raila however insists he will be sworn in, treason or not.