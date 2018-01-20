Uhuru Kenyatta snubs Obasanjo call for dialogue with NASA

The former Nigerian President was sent by UN Secretary General

Uhuru Kenyatta_Bomas_William Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates with Deputy President William Ruto after they were announced winners of the August 8, 2017 presidential election. PHOTO: REUTERS

The media is reporting that former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, may have jetted out of the country without meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ex head of state was in Nairobi to broker dialogue and met National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga but State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said on Friday that there was no request from Mr Obasanjo to meet Uhuru.

Raila Odinga_hat_TWITTER
NASA leader Raila Odinga. He met Obasanjo this week. PHOTO: TWITTER

“No meeting was requested so it follows that none was granted,” Esipisu said as quoted in the Star.

The UN Secretary-General’s emissary was highly expected to meet the President and Deputy President William Ruto after meeting the Nasa leaders.

Obasanjo was picked by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to lead efforts by the international community to end the current political stalemate.

He was reportedly chosen because he is believed to have the respect of both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, a close friend of the later for the last two decades.

The main reason for Obasanjo’s mission, according to the Star‘s sources, was to convince Raila to drop the planned swearing-in scheduled for January 30 and instead think about accommodating the Jubilee establishment to enable a truce.

Obasanjo had a sitting with Opposition leader Raila before meeting the other principals but they all flatly rejected the proposal to drop the controversial oath-taking.

Jubilee hardliners on the other hand deny there is a crisis that merits international intervention even as Uhuru and Ruto rule out any political dialogue with Nasa.

