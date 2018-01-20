Muthama’s absence from NASA Machakos rally raises questions

The former Senator is one of the coalition's hardliners

Friday January the 30th was D-Day for the Machakos chapter of the People’s Assembly and the event was graced by NASA principals Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula.

The Nasa luminaries converged for a crucial rally to unveil the Lower Eastern Region People’s Assembly but one person, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, was conspicuously missing from the highly-publicised event.

Muthama has been one of the vocal crusaders of the controversial swearing-in of Mr Odinga as the people’s president on January 30, 2018 and him skipping the rally in his backyard left many unanswered questions.

However, Musalia Mudavadi came out to cover for Mr Muthama apologising on his behalf saying he was held up somewhere else.

”I would like to pass Johnson Muthama’s apology since he could not make it here.He is held up with other businesses but he wanted us to let you know that he is very sorry for missing this important meeting.” Mudavadi said.

During the rally, Raila promised to back Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in 2022 asking Nasa supporters in the region to focus on the coalition’s stolen 2017 victory instead.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, speculation has been rife that Nasa is facing internal revolt as it becomes increasingly clear that Mr Odinga will vie in the 2022 presidential poll.

In an MoU by principals before the August 8, 2017 poll, it was agreed that after Raila’s bid, he would support Musyoka’s in the forthcoming one hence the jitters.