Jubilee rallies behind Wiper candidate in Kitui West by-election

The ruling party failed to field a candidate

By
Joe Baraka
Edith Nyenze
Edith Nyenze. She won the Wiper party ticket for Kitui West parliamentary seat. PHOTO: TWITTER

Jubilee Party supports Wiper Party candidate Edith Nyenze for the Kitui West parliamentary by-election after it failed to present a candidate.

According to the party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, the ruling party will not field any candidate for the forthcoming poll.

The late Francis Nyenze with his wife Edith at a past event. /COURTESY

 

Edith Nyenze who won the Wiper ticket this week, is the widow of the late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze who passed on on December 6, 2017 after fighting colon cancer for several years.

She trounced her sole rival -Maluki Kitili- after garnering 13,338 votes in the Wiper primaries. Mr Kitili is the son of Moi era Cabinet minister Nyiva Mwendwa and managed a paltry 2,663 votes.

The nominations in Kitui brought back memories of epic political battle during the 70s that pitted Nyiva and Nyenze families against each other.

Raphael Tuju
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju. He says the party will not field a candidate for the Kitui West by-election. PHOTO: TWITTER

Ms Mwendwa dominated the parliamentary seat since 1974.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to hand over the nomination certificate to Edith Nyenze on Saturday (today).

