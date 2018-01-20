VIDEO: Khaligraph Jones – ‘Omollo’

Kenya’s fastest rapper – Khaligraph Jones – is on fire right now.. he’s been releasing back to back tracks and it seems he is not slowing down anytime soon with his latest release ‘Omollo’.

The track was let loose a fortnight ago and is already causing commotion online especially on the video-sharing platform YouTube where it is currently trending.

Fans have been showering the Kayole emcee with praise following the new release which is a conformation that the OG has another hit in his hands;

“Hahahaha visuals visuals..dope somebody call nacada. .. 😂😂😂booty papa booty…karibu nilete mizigo hapa kwa comments,” a user by the name Pasi Persic said.

“The OG mwenyewe issa hit beef uki leta bare kwa mdomo ✋ 😂 #Sleekformation tumetoka bondo 💪.” Sleek Whizz noted.

Miss chanelly Vusasika wrote: “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 visuals on point sijui kama huyo Ezekiel ataacha icheze kwa tele….but lazma ifike amili views….I’m now your number one Fan.”

Dennis Odhiambo thought King Khali is now ripe for the global stage; “Mistari iko poa na video pia imeweza …….its high time uanze kuenda international.” He said.

Watch Omollo by Khaligraph Jones below:

Real name Bryan Ouko Robert, Papa Jones as he is popularly known by fans, recently joined efforts with Timmy Tdat for ‘Kasayole‘, a track that has been also been received well by fans.