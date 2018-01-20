Grace Msalame shaves her hair [PHOTOS]

It’s happening ladies and gentlemen!.. There’s this general thought that when a woman shaves off her hair, she is preparing for some serious changes in her life.

And that is what is happening to former media personality Grace Msalame who recently shaved her hair and is now spotting a curly short one.

She hinted what she did recently, when she started sporting faux dreads earlier in the year.

This time around though, the endowed Ms Msalame who has been leaving fisis drooling all over their computer screens, has now shaved off almost all her hair leaving many confused with the new look.

Here are more photos of Grace Msalame’s new look.

What do you think, is it a hit or a fail?