Group outruns NASA, books Uhuru Park for use on swearing-in day

Nairobi Business Community says it will offer free medical camp at he grounds on January 30

Two groups; a church and the Nairobi business community have applied to use Uhuru Park on January 30, the grounds where the Opposition plans to swear-in its leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

Ex presidential candidate Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as well as National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, have asked the State to embrace dialogue, saying they will go ahead with the planned ceremony if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not start talks with them this week.

A few hours go, on Sunday, January 21, the team launched the Mombasa People’s Assembly at Uhuru Gardens to warn Western countries from interfering with the country’s affairs.

Unidentified official of Nairobi County said they have received applications from two groups to use the venue on January 30, the same day Raila is scheduled to take the oath of office.

According to the source, the church and the business community are required to pay for the requisite fee today (Monday) ahead of their meeting.

“We have received requests from the Nairobi business community and a church and we expect the payment to be done on Monday,” the Nation quoted the source.

The chairman of the Nairobi Business Community, Wilfred Kamau, said the group has been given the go-ahead by the Nairobi County Government to hold a free medical camp at Uhuru Park on the said day.

The camp, he noted, will be open to street boys who wish to get circumcised and will not be charged for the minor surgery, Mr Kamau said.

“We have written to the county government and we are actually supposed to pay Sh250,000 for the venue tomorrow, January 22. Nasa will have to get another ground if they have an event the same day. We are using Uhuru Park that day, ” the chairman told the publication.