Moses Kuria breathes fire after Sakaja secured Babu Owino release

Wonders why the Senator has never visited him in jail

Gatundu South Member of Parliament is a furious man after Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, secured the release of his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino.

The vocal legislator expressed disappointed after his colleague in Jubilee actively played a role in the release yet he has never visited him while he is behind bars.

Through a Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Kuria asked the senator to at least visit him in jail the next time he is arrested.

He urged the Senator to not bail him out but at least bring him a bowl of porridge while in the cell.

“I look forward to the day my friend Sen Johnson Sakaja will come to visit me in cell. Do not even secure my release. Just bring me a bowl of porridge.” Kuria wrote on Sunday.

“Sulking is human, isn’t it? After all we have worked together fir over a decade now.” The controversial MP noted.

Kuria’s sentiments came after Sakaja personally took care of Babu’s KSh 104,000 bail and a personal surety to present Owino in court on Monday, January 22.

The Embakasi East Member of Parliament who is not new to police cells, was arrested on Friday, January 19 days after a video of him assaulting a parking attendant in Westlands went viral.

The former student leader will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 22.