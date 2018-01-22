Kenya will go to the dogs after January 30 – Kalonzo Musyoka

The NASA co-principal says it will not be business as usual after Raila Odinga is sworn in

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a warning, he says Kenya risks being the next South Sudan or Somalia if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not initiate dialogue with Raila Odinga in one week.

The National Super Alliance co-principal spoke a fortnight ago during the issuing of nomination certificate to Edith Nyenze who was cleared by Wiper to vie for the Kitui West constituency by-election.

Noting the dialogue the country will have will be different after the planned swearing-in, the former Veepee urged the Jubilee leadership to think about dialogue, saying Uhuru shall not have shown weakness by agreeing to talk to Raila Odinga.

“You are not weak if you read the mood in the country and show leadership. If we don’t hold dialogue now, the type of dialogue we shall be holding after January 30 will be the Somalia and the South Sudan type of dialogue. Is that where we want to take this country?” Kalonzo wondered.

The Opposition insists it will swear in Raila and Mr Musyoka as people’s president and deputy respectively on January 30, if their Jubilee counterparts do not agree to talks with the duo.

The State on the other hand has warned about the inauguration terming the move a highly treasonous affair which carries a death sentence.